Hero Cycles showcases foldable electric bike at Auto Expo

The company has already set up a major design and innovation base in the UK through its state-of-the-art Global Design Centre at Manchester.

Published: 07th February 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 11:38 AM

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Hero Cycles showcased a series of futuristic products such as an electric folding bicycle Easy Step, a straphanger and an electric fat bike Essentia Connect at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida on Thursday. 
Easy Step comes with a foldable body and 7-speed gear which makes it unique to the need of an urban consumer, while Essentia Connect, an e-bike has pedalling facility with a maximum speed of 25 km/hour with rear hub motor of 250W. 

The products showcased at the Auto Expo are landmark innovations which are set to usher in a new era in the space of urban commuting and adventure biking, said the company. 

“The growing acceptability of electrical vehicles in India has allowed us to engage more towards our vision of capturing 10 per cent share in global electric bicycle manufacturing by 2022. Our single-minded focus on bolstering our capacity in research and design innovation as well as in manufacturing to produce truly global e-bikes in India will play a critical role in it. Our product showcase at the Auto Expo is truly representative of this path-breaking leap for our brand,” said Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman & Managing Director, HMC, a Hero Motors Company.

Hero Cycles also displayed e-bikes from recently-acquired German firm HNF Nicolai which will soon make inroads in the Indian market as well. Also, Hero’s existing portfolio in the urban e-bike segment in the form of the Lectro brand with products like Townmaster, Glide and E Zephyr were on display at the Expo. 

Hero Cycles is focusing on electric mobility by boosting its innovation and manufacturing capability. Recently Hero Group entered the European market by acquiring prominent German e-bike maker HNF Nicolai. The company has already set up a major design and innovation base in the UK through its state-of-the-art Global Design Centre at Manchester.

