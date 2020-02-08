Home Business

At 22, this youngster makes brownies and milkshakes for diabetics

A Diabetic Chef sells brownies, chocolates and milkshakes that are fit to be consumed by diabetes patients.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:30 PM

By Pradeep Pandey 
Express News Service

Harsh Kedia from was diagnosed with diabetes when he was aged 15, but it hardly left him disheartened. In fact, the youngster from Mumbai took it on as a challenge, wanting to do his bit for diabetic patients, to quell their cravings for the taste of sweets. 

Harsh managed to combine the early onset of a lifestyle disease and his passion for cooking to create a successful venture, ‘A Diabetic Chef’, which breaks down all food barriers for a diabetic patient and rediscovers the art of food.

A Diabetic Chef sells brownies, chocolates and milkshakes that are fit to be consumed by diabetes patients. On the menu are brownies he has named ‘Dark Knight’, ‘Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Philosopher’s Stone’, ‘Willy Wonka’s Delight’, ‘Kung Fu Panda’ and ‘Ragnarok’. For those who love milkshakes, he has lined up the ‘Big Banana Strawberry Theory’  and ‘A Game of Caffeine’.

Talking of his culinary journey, Harsh reminisces of his passion for food. He fell in love with cooking since third grade. Kitchen was his “playground”. In 2015, Harsh decided to run a small operation from his residence, and later opened his first bakery in Marol. He had his share of collaborations with local cafes and restaurants.

Encouraged by his success and supported by well-wishers, Harsh decided to go one step further and enrolled his name for Symbiosis School of Economics’ B-Plan competition in 2016. Being an economics student, he kept a close look on the prize and meticulously chalked out his business plan for ‘A Diabetic Chef’. The result was the successful firm.

Currently, Harsh is actively involved in three companies. He is a major stakeholder in A Diabetic Chef, with 100 per cent ownership. He holds 65 per cent in ‘Brand N Butter’. Harsh is also 20 per cent share holder of ‘Mooch Design Studio’.

Today, at the age of 22, Harsh is an entrepreneur, author, teacher and motivational speaker. He is a winner of several national and international titles for start-ups and debates. He has also been featured in Amazon Prime, Buzzfeed India and Humans of Bombay. The youngster has also curated businesses and fashion shows and is also a story-teller, poet and an author.  

Harsh Kedia has  managed to combine the early onset of a lifestyle disease and his passion for cooking to create a successful venture, ‘A Diabetic Chef’, which breaks down all food barriers for a diabetic patient and rediscovers the art of food.

