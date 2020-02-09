Home Business

Cipla picks up 4 key brands from Wanbury for up to Rs 89 crore

The move is expected to increase Cipla’s market presence in the large women’s health segment, with all four brands largely sold to women in order to treat nutritional deficiencies.

Published: 09th February 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai

An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Saturday announced the acquisition of four key drug brands from the portfolio of Indian drugmaker Wanbury. The move is expected to increase Cipla’s market presence in the large women’s health segment, with all four brands largely sold to women in order to treat nutritional deficiencies.

While Cipla did not disclose any financial details, Wanbury said the transaction will see it receiving up to `88.6 crore for the sale of CPink, CDense, Productiv and Folinine. CPink is an iron supplement used to treat iron and hemoglobin deficiencies, CDense and Folinine are Vitamin D supplements while Productiv is used in the treatment of infertility. The nutraceutical products will be sold under the four umbrella brands, and would address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies, it said.

“This includes supplements such as multivitamins, multi-mineral and antioxidants for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, women going through menopause and for male and female reproductive health,” it said. “We are focused on strengthening our play in the women’s health segment by amplifying our four-decade-long presence in the category... we shall be catering to a wide range of patient needs including nutritional deficiencies, bone health and sexual health,” noted Nikhil Chopra, Head India Business, Cipla. It said the above formulation previously commercialised by Wanbury have a market size of Rs 3,100 crore in India with sales value of Rs 59.6 crore.

