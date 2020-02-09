VietJet to add more flights

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vietjet airlines is introducing new direct flights from Mumbai and New Delhi to Vietnam’s three largest cities — Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It is all set to commence flight operations starting from May 14, 2020 between New Delhi and Da Nang route with a frequency of five flights a week.

VietJet already operates direct flights from New Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Noi at a frequency of four weekly flights and three weekly flights respectively.

From Mumbai to Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh, VietJet operations will begin from May 15, 2020 and May 16, 2020 respectively. “VietJet’s newest routes between Vietnam and India will create more trade and tourism opportunities between the two,” said its VP Nguyen Thanh Son.