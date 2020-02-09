Vivo plans a network of 600 stores in 2020

By Express News Service

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has had a successful run in India so far, marching ahead of some of the top brands like Samsung, Oppo and Realme, thanks to its fast-growing offline retail stores.

Vivo is planning to launch more than 250 such exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600, said Nipun Marya, director (brand strategy), Vivo India. The premium mobile phone brand announced the launch of its 1,800 sq ft experiential store in Thane, Maharashtra, by providing the customers a new and interactive environment.

The company is planning to launch at least 20 such flagship experiential stores in the country, on the back of its aggressive offline strategy.

“Keeping customer-centricity at the core, we at Vivo strive to offer our customers unique retail experiences. The offline channel has been an essential part of our GTM strategy, and we shall continue to invest in this channel. We intend to launch more than 250 exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600,” Marya said.

The experiential stores aim to provide one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers on product features. An interactive touch-enabled LED screen allows customers view and compare features.

It also houses dedicated Gaming, VR and customer interaction zones for an immersive experience, the Chinese firm said.

Customers can also avail 10 per cent assured cashback on all bank credit cards, debit cards and EMIs on all phones above Rs 10,000 till February 29.