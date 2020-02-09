Home Business

Vivo plans a network of 600 stores in 2020

The company is planning to launch at least 20 such flagship experiential stores in the country, on the back of its aggressive offline strategy. 

Published: 09th February 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

VIVO

For representational purposes. (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has had a successful run in India so far, marching ahead of some of the top brands like Samsung, Oppo and Realme, thanks to its fast-growing offline retail stores.

Vivo is planning to launch more than 250 such exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600, said Nipun Marya, director (brand strategy), Vivo India. The premium mobile phone brand announced the launch of its 1,800 sq ft experiential store in Thane, Maharashtra, by providing the customers a new and interactive environment.

The company is planning to launch at least 20 such flagship experiential stores in the country, on the back of its aggressive offline strategy. 

“Keeping customer-centricity at the core, we at Vivo strive to offer our customers unique retail experiences. The offline channel has been an essential part of our GTM strategy, and we shall continue to invest in this channel. We intend to launch more than 250 exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600,” Marya said.

The experiential stores aim to provide one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers on product features. An interactive touch-enabled LED screen allows customers view and compare features.

It also houses dedicated Gaming, VR and customer interaction zones for an immersive experience, the Chinese firm said.
Customers can also avail 10 per cent assured cashback on all bank credit cards, debit cards and EMIs on all phones above Rs 10,000 till February 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vivo Vivo phones Smartphone
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp