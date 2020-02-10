Home Business

Government clocks Rs 40,000 crore in public procurement transactions through GeM portal

Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2020-21 Budget speech, said the government is looking to increase the turnover of the GeM portal to Rs 3 lakh crore.

Published: 10th February 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public procurement worth Rs 40,000 crore has taken place through the government's online marketplace GeM, Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan said on Monday.

Stressing that the focus of public procurement system is on economy, rigour, fairness and transparency, he said the efficiency of procurement makes a big difference to the fiscal discipline of government.

Towards this, the government has recently revised the general financial rules (GFR) and procurement manuals, and made advances in the use of technology in procurement.

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement, was launched by the Commerce Ministry in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government departments.

Currently, 3.24 lakh vendors are registered on this platform.

"We have the GeM, central procurement portal, which currently has electronic bids of 1,00,000 tenders - including state government tenders. And we have (Rs) 18-19 lakh crore per annum, of tendering on central public procurement portal (CPPP)," Somanathan said while addressing the Global Procurement Summit 2020.

"The government electronic marketplace established in 2016 for common used goods and services have clocked transaction of Rs 40,000 crore," he stated.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2020-21 Budget speech, said the government is looking to increase the turnover of the GeM portal to Rs 3 lakh crore.

CPPP is operational since 2012 and hosts the Government eProcurement System.

Somanathan said global government procurement economy is estimated at USD 10 trillion in value; and in most countries, including India, it constitutes more than one-fifth of GDP taking into account central, state government and public sector undertakings.

He said the government needs to work on an "economy without delay" and rigour without rigidity.

Somanathan further said that public private partnerships (PPP) are important for infrastructure development across various sectors.

PPP contracts are long-term contracts, and despite due diligence, it is rarely possible to anticipate every future eventuality or risk.

"One of the problems we continue to face in many of the PPPs is how do we deal with unanticipated risks and changes that are not specifically provided for in contracts," he said, adding that so far India has not been successful in using arbitration as a means of quick resolution of contract disputes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
public procurement GeM government online marketplace
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp