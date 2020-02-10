IIT-Hyderabad start-up Pure EV launches high-speed e-scooter

Home Business

The batteries are designed to work under tough environmental conditions and for all Indian terrains.

By Express News Service

Pure EV, a start-up incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad, launched its high-speed electric scooter ‘EPluto 7G’ on Sunday. NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat, Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman G Satheesh Reddy, IIT-Hyderabad director Prof B S Murty launched the vehicle at the institute’s campus. 

The vehicle can run 116 kilometres on full charge (in ICAT range test) and comes with a patented battery technology. The batteries are designed to work under tough environmental conditions and for all Indian terrains. Being launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 79,999, the vehicle offers affordability, long-range, top speed of 60 kmph and battery warranty for 40,000 kilometres.

“E-mobility is an upcoming sector and one of the most disruptive ones. We are not only looking at the vehicular aspect, but also the supply chain. The value addition being done by Pure EV is very high and is highly commendable,” said Saraswat. “The launch of this scooter is a significant achievement for the company and the range test results are a demonstration of our strength in the battery technology,” said Nishanth Dongari, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT-Hyderabad, who is also the founder of Pure EV.

The start-up currently has capacity to manufacture 2,000 units per month at its facility. It aims to deploy over 10,000 electric vehicles on road during the current calendar year. Pure EV has established a 40,000 square feet, state-of-the-art facility, co-located at IIT-Hyderabad, for cutting-edge research and development and for large-scale production of electric vehicles and batteries.

On an electric mission

