Home Business

GST refunds of apparel exporters blocked: FIEO

The exporters of these products were surprised to see a gazette notification dated January 14, 2020 by the textiles ministry announcing one-time additional ad-hoc incentive of one per cent 

Published: 11th February 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Monday said that Rs 6,000 crore in duty refunds of apparel and made-ups exporters are blocked under two government schemes and that is why they are facing “acute” liquidity problem.

According to FIEO, around Rs 6,000 crore of duty refund claims have not been disbursed under the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) and the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) from March 7, 2019 and August 1, 2019, respectively.

“This is a fatal blow to the apparels and made-ups industry,” FIEO president Sharad Kumar Saraf said, adding that most of the apparel exporters are from MSME sector and some of them are already in the process of closure and default.

The exporters of these products were surprised to see a gazette notification dated January 14, 2020 by the textiles ministry announcing one-time additional ad-hoc incentive of one per cent to offset difference between MEIS and RoSCTL from March 7, 2019 to December 31, 2019, he said. 

“This is completely contradictory to what was already announced by the government and factored by the industry to maintain their competitiveness amid fierce competition. Many of them have paid statutory taxes also on RoSCTL and MEIS benefits,” Saraf said, adding to make the matter worst, the directorate general of foreign trade is demanding the refund of MEIS paid between March 7, 2019 and July 31, 2019. 

“This is not only unfair but also legally untenable because the policy once announced cannot be changed retrospectively,” he further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp