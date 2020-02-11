Plea in Supreme Court on WhatsApp pay trial service

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), Delhi-based think tank, on Monday filed a fresh application in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking an immediate stay on trial runs (beta-testing) of the Whatsapp payment services while terming it “as illegal”.

Whatsapp is currently beta-testing its digital payment services on one million users in India, which was acknowledged by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the December 2019 quarter earnings call.

Whatsapp is reportedly launching its payment service for about 10 million users in India and may roll out the feature in a phase-wise manner. The fresh application filed in pursuance of the writ petition filed by CASC that said the RBI had filed an affidavit on November 7, 2019 in response to court direction.