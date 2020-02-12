Home Business

Godrej to tap rural areas in home insecticide mkt

The economic slowdown has impacted the company’s sales growth, especially in rural market for home insecticides — Goodknight and Hit — that accounts for 40% of the company sales.

By Pradeep Pandey
Express News Service

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is planning to strengthen its market position in home insecticide segment with incorporation of advance technology in its products portfolio and revamping rural sales. The company is looking at a major share of Rs 2,200 crore liquid vaporizer market in India.

However, Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC, GCPL, believes that the sales growth will pick up in next two-three quarters.

Goodknight, a flagship brand of Godrej Consumer Products, has introduced advance powered liquid vaporiser — Goodknight Gold Flash. The company claims that this new offering is India’s most powerful liquid vaporizer, with visible proof of efficacy through flash vapours. As India’s largest household insecticide brand, Goodknight is expected to gain a major share in Rs 2,200 crore liquid vaporizer market. 

“With upgraded heating technology and visible efficacy, Goodknight Gold Flash will be a game changer for the Rs 2,200 crore liquid vaporizer market in India. Through this offering, we are upgrading users of formats like coils and burning solutions like incense sticks. Thereby, targeting an additional Rs 250 crore market comprising such products,” said Kataria. 

The company has also withdrawn its Goodknight Activ, which is Rs 1,200 crore brand currently, from the market and will gradually phase-out the refills of the product in few quarters to offer a single more effective liquid vaporizer to consumers, added Kataria. 

Goodknight currently holds 60 per cent market share in liquid vaporizer. Goodknight Gold Flash comes in an affordable price at Rs 89 with normal and flash mode, backed by a unique chip-based technology, which switches between these modes automatically. 
To activate the machine for faster results, the user will simply have to turn on the flash mode and the machine will begin emitting visible flash vapours for 30 minutes. After this, it will automatically switch back to normal mode. This cycle will repeat itself every four hours until the machine is turned off.

Godrej Goodknight Economic slowdown
