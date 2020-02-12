Retail inflation inches up to 7.59 per cent in January

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation inched up to 7.59 per cent in January on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35 per cent in December 2019 and 1.97 per cent in January last year.

The food inflation last month was 13.63 per cent, compared with (-)2.24 per cent in January 2019.

However, it is down from 14.19 per cent in December. The Reserve Bank of India had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.