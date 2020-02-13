Home Business

Airtel to raise additional Rs 1,800 crore to pare debt

The telecom major had announced last year that this funding will be used to pare down debt levels at the company. 

Published: 13th February 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After having secured around $3 billion in equity and debt funding over the past month, telecom major Bharti Airtel is now planning to raise yet another $250 million (RS 1,780 crore) through an issue of perpetual bonds. According to exchange filings made by the company on Wednesday, the telecom major will raise the funds through wholly-owned Mauritius-based subsidiary Network i2i. 

“We are pleased to inform you that Network i2i Limited, a Mauritius-based wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, through joint book-runners and joint lead managers, has approached investors for the proposed additional issuance of $5.65 per cent subordinated perpetual securities guaranteed by Bharti Airtel Limited,” the company said, adding that this is to be in continuance to the earlier series of bonds floated in October last year, raising $750 million.

The telecom major had announced last year that this funding will be used to pare down debt levels at the company. 

Faced with AGR-related liabilities extending to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore, Airtel had also raised nearly $3 billion (RS 21,000 crore) through two separate instruments in January: a Qualified Institutional Placement worth $2 billion as well as an issue of foreign currency convertible bonds up to $1 billion. Further provisions for interest costs associated with AGR liabilities have also kept Airtel’s bottom line in the red during the third quarter of this fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel Bharti Airtel
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp