IndiGo, AirAsia offer discounts on lakhs of seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: going with the Valentine’s Day fervour, two budget carriers, IndiGo and Air Asia are offering lakhs of seats at discounted prices. IndiGo, India’s biggest carrier by market share, has begun a four-day Special Valentine Sale till February 14 on 10 lakh seats across its network in India, with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999.

On the other hand, Tata Group-owned AirAsia India is offering 1.40 lakh seats, where fares start from as low as Rs 1,014 (all inclusive) under its Valentine’s Week Sale.

According to IndiGo, its discounted offer is valid for travel between March 1 and September 30, though the discount cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion. AirAsia informed that tickets to avail its offer can be booked till February 14. The bookings can be done for travels within September 30, 2020.

“We urge our guests to ‘pick a date’ and celebrate the season of love, by gifting a journey to their loved ones to their favourite destination,” said Ankur Garg, CCO, AirAsia India. Meanwhile, another budget carrier, GoAir, also announced that it is offering flight tickets to Phuket and Bangkok from Delhi and Mumbai under its Valentine’s Day special offer.

Tickets for the two destinations can be booked till February 13 for travels to be made within March 31. Separately, Vistara has announced the inauguration of its daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu, its fifth destination outside India.