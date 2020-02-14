Gold prices rise Rs 75, silver gains Rs 147

Home Business

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 75 to Rs 41,481 per 10 grams in the national capital amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

Likewise, silver also gained Rs 147 to Rs 47,036 per kg from Rs 46,889 per kg in the previous trade, it said. Gold had on Thursday closed at Rs 41,406 per 10 gram.

"Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi was trading up by Rs 75 with rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee fell marginally by 2 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,575.80 per ounce and USD 17.69 per ounce, respectively.

