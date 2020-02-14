Home Business

Government willing to do more beyond Budget to boost growth: Finance Minister

The country's GDP growth is estimated to slow to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current financial year.

Published: 14th February 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur holds a folder containing the Union Budget documents at the Parliament House

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that if required, the government would take more steps beyond the announcements made in the Union Budget 2020-21.

At an interactive session on 'Budget and Beyond' with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries, the minister also said the Budget 2020-21 was a budget where the impact on equity, bond and currency markets was positive.

"If more has to be done beyond the Budget 2020, we are willing to do that," Sitharaman said at the session, where the participants made several suggestions to boost economic activities in the country.

The government announced a host of steps in the Union Budget, presented on February 1 in Parliament, to expand the economic activities at a time when the country is faced with demand slowdown due to several reasons.

The country's GDP growth is estimated to slow to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current financial year.

During the interactive session, participants made suggestions for increasing consumption, giving more money into the hands of consumers, measures required to boost liquidity and hosts of suggestions for the capital markets.

Several suggestions were also made on the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme to deal with the disputes related to the direct taxes.

It was announced in the Budget 2020-21. She said the finance ministry will provide details of the scheme soon. However, Parliament approval will be required before the scheme is implemented.

Sitharaman assured the participants that her ministry would look into the suggestions. The finance minister had similar interactive sessions in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata last week.

The meeting was also attended by Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, besides secretaries of the finance ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Union Budget 2020 Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp