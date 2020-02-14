Home Business

MAX grounding: SpiceJet considering Boeing's compensation offer

SpiceJet is the only domestic carrier that has MAX planes. These aircraft were grounded worldwide after two fatal accidents in late 2018 and early 2019.

Published: 14th February 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet on Friday said it is considering the "interim offer of compensation" made by Boeing for grounded 737 MAX planes.

The no-frills carrier has been impacted by the grounding of its 13 Boeing 737 MAX planes since March last year as it is incurring various costs related to the aircraft.

"Despite its inability to undertake revenue operations, the group continues to incur various costs with respect to these aircraft," Singh said in the note to the airline's consolidated financial statements for the year to date period ended December 2019.

SpiceJet is the only domestic carrier that has MAX planes. These aircraft were grounded worldwide after two fatal accidents in late 2018 and early 2019.

According to Singh, the airline is considering an interm offer of compensation made by Boeing. In relation to MAX planes, certain costs, including aircraft and supplementa lease rentals, totalling Rs 537.27 crore have been recognised as other income during the nine months ended December, as per the notes.

The amount includes Rs 246.42 crore recorded in the quarter ended December. Shares of SpiceJet rose nearly 6 per cent to close at Rs 89.60 on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MAX Boeing SpiceJet
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp