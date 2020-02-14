Home Business

Public sector banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-December: RTI

SBI reported 4,769 cases of banking frauds worth Rs 30,300 crore during the nine-month period ended December 2019.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: A total of 8,926 cases of fraud involving Rs 1.17 lakh crore hit 18 public sector banks during the first three quarters (April-December) of the current fiscal, a reply to an RTI query has revealed.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) was the biggest hit by frauds, RTI activist Chandrasekhar Gaur told PTI on Thursday quoting an official of the RBI who furnished replies to the RTI application.

SBI reported 4,769 cases of banking frauds worth Rs 30,300 crore during the nine-month period ended December 2019.

This is about 26 per cent of the Rs 1,17,463.73 crore, which is the total amount of reported cases of banking frauds in PSBs during this period, he said.

In Punjab National Bank, 294 cases of banking fraud were reported during this period, with Rs 14,928.62 crore involved in it.

During the period, 250 cases involving a total amount of Rs 11,166.19 crore were reported in Bank of Baroda.

A total of 860 cases of fraud worth Rs 6,781.57 crore were reported in Allahabad Bank during this period, while 161 cases of fraud worth Rs 6,626.12 crore in Bank of India, it said.

As many as 292 cases of fraud worth Rs 5,604.55 crore detected in Union Bank of India, 151 cases worth Rs 5,556.64 crore in Indian Overseas Bank and 282 cases worth Rs 4,899.27 crore in Oriental Bank of Commerce were reported.

Besides, 1,867 cases involving total amount of Rs 31,600.76 crore were reported in Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, United Bank of India, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank, it added.

The RBI has not given specific details of the nature of banking fraud cases and the losses suffered by banks or their customers due to these frauds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSB Bank fraud Loan fraud
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp