Uber, CASHurDrive tie-up offers drivers ad revenue opportunities

Published: 15th February 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 12:02 PM

By Express News Service

Cab aggregator Uber on Friday announced its partnership with advertising agency CASHurDrive Marketing to provide additional income opportunities to its drivers across India by allowing out-of-home advertisements.

However, Uber did not provide details of the partnership such as pay-out per ad or the extent of commission it will keep. It said that drivers in more than 30 cities can connect with CASHurDrive for transit advertising on cabs in form of car body wraps and in-car branding, thus creating create a new source of revenue for the drivers.

“As an extension of our commitment to drivers, we are delighted to announce our partnership with CASHurDrive that will help drivers with an additional income. We hope our driver-partners will utilise this opportunity and benefit from it. Drivers are pivotal to our business, and we are always looking for new ways to enhance drivers’ earning power and help them get the most of their time on the road,” said Pavan Vaish, head of central operations, Uber India SA.

To note, a large section of Uber and rival firm Ola’s driver-partners in recent times have raised voices that the platforms have drastically reduced the incentives offered to them. According to consulting firm Redsheer, driver incentives or percentage of gross booking value has fallen from 60 per cent in 2015 to just about 8 per cent in 2018. Thus, new measures to increase can help the aggregator to retain its drivers and reduce the tension between the two.

“We are delighted to partner with Uber, and bring about new prospects to the transit Out-of-home (OOH) Advertising. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership”, said Raghu Khanna, CEO of CASHurDRIVE.

