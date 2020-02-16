Home Business

Panasonic joins smart home race with MirAIe launch

The company also said its products will be priced competitively, unlike industry practice where products are typically priced in the premium range.

Published: 16th February 2020 11:20 AM

By Express News Service

Japanese consumer electronics major Panasonic is all set to step into the world of smart connected homes to take on rivals such as Alexa and Google Home with the smart home ecosystem rapidly maturing in India as fast as those in the West. The company has rolled out one of its ‘most ambitious projects’ with the launch of its IoT and AI-enabled platform Miraie, backed with the launch of connected inverter air-conditioners, smart doorbells and plugs and switches.

“Today, most consumers are looking towards IoT (Internet of Things)- enabled solutions to enhance standard of living. Nearly, 75 per cent of these consumers, however, are looking for specific requirements related to ease of use, safety, monitoring misuse, service reminders, and we aim to address all of these through the launch of Miraie,” Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South East Asia, said.

The company also said its products will be priced competitively, unlike industry practice where products are typically priced in the premium range. “The idea is to rapidly win market share. We are not charging any premium for these connected smart appliances and it is a big decision since there is significant investment and cost involved in these products,” Sharma said. Panasonic expects nearly 25 per cent of its total consumer appliances revenues to come from its range of connected devices. In the split AC segment, the company aims to get a 10 per cent market share, up from 7.5 per cent, with the new range of products.

It also plans to expand its connected range of products in the second phase by adding refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, fans and geysers, giving consumers a full range of connected living solutions for a futuristic home. The home automation market is still in its nascent stage in India, but is likely to cross `30,000 crore by 2022, according to a Research and Markets report. Being a first-mover, Amazon Eco products is driving the shift in consumer behavior and adoption of voice-assisted products in the market.

Interoperability high MirAIe can work in tandem with Google’s Home and Amazon’s Alexa, allowing users to control their smart devices with voice commands. Be it turning on the washing machine or opening the blinds, voice-enabled smart assistants can work in tandem.

