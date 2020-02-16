Home Business

Small towns pip cities in buying valentine gifts 

According to the Snapdeal survey, Women's lingerie was the most sold out Valentines' Day gift this year throughout the country.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

When it comes to picking a gift for that special someone on Valentines’ Day, people in small towns turned out in huge numbers to shop compared to metros in India,a survey by online marketplace, Snapdeal found. Consumers from cities such as Chandigarh, Ranchi, Lucknow, Indore and Bhopal bought Valentines Day gifts at volumes nearly three times more than those in metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR. Snapdeal received the most Valentines Day gift orders from Kolkata, the company said.

The Valentines' Day gifting market in India is growing at 70 per cent year-on-year, with sales doubling across both products and travel purchases as well as bookings for movies, dining out and other modes of entertainment. Though 'the love of business' in India is nowhere close to developed countries like US, Valentines' Day shopping trends are turning more unconventional.

The sale of lingerie on Snapdeal was 2 times more than last year. Bikini jewellery was a new entrant to top sellers on Snapdeal, the online marketplace added. Many women chose a combo gift pack comprising a wallet, pen and a keychain for their male partners, with the product becoming the most sold out item in the men’s gifting section.

Watches, handbags, backpacks, couple T-Shirts, personalised cushions, bracelets, and makeup essentials were the other popular gifts ordered during Valentines’ Week. Other than these, handmade scrapbooks, photo albums, and photo frames were also ordered in large numbers. Snapdeal had launched a Valentines’ Day special online store with specially curated products like gift cards, watches, clothes, couple t-shirts, valentine’s gifts, handbags, valentine’s special mugs, perfumes, smartwatches, and trendy designer backpacks.

Women’s lingerie on top

According to the Snapdeal survey, Women’s lingerie was the most sold out Valentines’ Day gift this year throughout the country with buyers choosing combo sets, satin nightgowns and body shaping inners as gifts or for their own use. The sale of lingerie on Snapdeal was two-fold higher than the previous year.

