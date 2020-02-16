Home Business

Sula gets access to Tamil Nadu market 

Published: 16th February 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

For Tamil Nadu’s discerning wine-drinkers, the state liquor marketing agency — TASMAC’s — monopoly on the liquor market has been a longstanding problem due to the rather limited fare available. But, now, the agency has finally onboarded one of India’s most popular wine brand: homegrown Nashik-based Sula. “Sula Vineyards, India’s largest wine producer has just become the first national wine brand to be listed with TASMAC - The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, marking its much-awaited launch in the state. Raising a glass to the good news, the brand will now be available in wine shops across Tamil Nadu,” the company said in a release.

While until now, no Indianmade wines were on TASMAC’s item list, the entry of Sula is set to give the winemaker access to one of the country’s largest liquor markets. According to the brand, since about 80 per cent plus of the consumption of wines happen in the capital city in other states, it expects a similar contribution from TN’s capital Chennai.

“As a rule, all brands of alcohol need to be registered with TASMAC in order to be available at any wine shop in the state,” the company noted, adding that TASMAC has a monopoly over wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages in the state of Tamil Nadu. “It controls the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) trade in the state and thus is an essential step towards Sula Vineyard’s future plans.

As one of the top alcohol consuming states in the country, this step opens great avenues for the brand through TASMAC,” Sula said. “As the most integral channel In Tamil Nadu for any alcohol brand, TASMAC will ensure that our wines are available to the entire state. It is a true accomplishment for the brand and I am glad to spread the Sula cheer to Tamil Nadu,” said Rajeev Samant, Founder & CEO, Sula Vineyards.

