Home Business

Make money but avoid falling in love with it

Just under 10 per cent rich in the world are controlling 80 per cent of the world wealth. 

Published: 17th February 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

Many years ago, John Maynard Keynes, who is famous for Keynesian economics theory, predicted mass accumulation of wealth and a three-hour workday. In the following decades, his predictions were somewhat accurate.

The world is richer than ever before. Rich countries are already discussing a reduction in the workweek. Recently, Finland’s new prime minister proposed a four-day workweek and six-hour workday. The wealthiest people in the world like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are using their wealth to make the world a better place to live.

The world is not a happy place, though. Income inequality is as much a reality as is absolute wealth. Just under 10% rich in the world are controlling 80% of the world wealth. A worker at the top of the income level earns an average $7,475 per month while the one at the bottom earns $22 per month, according to the latest World Employment and Social Outlook Report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). 

In an essay titled ‘Economic Possibilities for our grandchildren’, Keynes described the love for money as a pathological condition. He argued that money should only be used as a means towards well-being and not as a possession. 

The obsession with possessing money and poor policies towards redistribution of wealth has resulted in a world split between the haves and have nots. The pursuit of happiness is increasingly linked to the possession of money.

Being in love with money is tricky. Money and love are the two most sought after things. No matter what stage one is in life. Talk to the Gen Z (people born after the year 1996), and there is an outpouring of idealism. As they join the workforce, priorities take a dramatic turn. The same people want the highest paying jobs. More ambitious ones set out on their own to make a fortune. For a lot of things you love, you need money. At least, that is a general belief. 

Money is also turning out to be a source of conflict in personal relationships. Marriages are getting strained due to differences over money between spouses. Our conversations with financial advisors reveal that one in four cases of divorce is over money matters.From being in love with money to making it a bone of contention in personal relationships is a heavy price to pay.In the wonderland of investments, one needs to be a realist. Benjamin Graham, a famous American author who wrote the book ‘The Intelligent Investor’ years ago, argued that an intelligent investor is a realist who buys from the pessimist and sells to an optimist. In a single line, he perhaps explains the need for you to put logic over emotions.

What should you do?

Financial planning is essential for your well-being as well as to your relationships. When you set out to do financial planning, your financial advisor will ask about your dreams. Things you love to do, and you are passionate.

He or she would then help you convert that love or passion into life goals. Goal setting is an exercise you do right at the start of financial planning. Your financial advisor would then help you with the money path to your goals. You can create an investment for every goal and work towards saving or investing for it.

Your investments and savings are a means to fulfil your goals. They are not the end in themselves. If you are in love with your finances or the money in the bank, there is a good chance that you may not utilise it well. There is a need to separate happiness from money. Your money should be an enabler for you to create experiences that bring joy to you and your loved ones. There are a lot of books on the topic.

You may want to read them as a first step. People tend to get emotional about their possessions. That could be property, gold or stocks of companies. They take pride in owning them. However, investments need you to be a rationalist to profit from them. A professional financial advisor can help you plan your finances. He or she can share a perspective that could make allow you to make informed decisions. That is an excellent first step in keeping investments and emotions separate.(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

Wealth inequality remains critical concern globally

$7,475 Average earning of a  worker per month at the top of the income level

$22 Average earning of a  worker per month at the lowest income level

Income inequality is as much a reality as is absolute wealth. Just under 10% of the world’s rich control approximately 80% of global wealth

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Money
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp