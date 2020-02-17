Home Business

Tata Group, Voda Idea make part payment towards AGR dues: DoT sources

The official source privy to the development said that while VIL has made payment of Rs 2,500 crore, Tata Group has paid over Rs 2,190 crore.

Published: 17th February 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone logo used for representation

Vodafone logo used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea and Tata Group have made part payment of about Rs 2,500 crore and over Rs 2,190 crore, respectively, to the telecom department towards statutory dues, a government official said on Monday.

With the government coming down heavily on telcos after the Supreme Court's rap, Bharti Airtel on Monday made payment of Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards statutory dues. The company said it will make a payment on balance amount after self-assessment exercise.

"The amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Telenor," the Sunil Mittal led company said in a letter to the DoT earlier today.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court refused to accept Vodafone Idea's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 crore by Monday and Rs 1,000 crore by Friday to Department of Telecommunications and also turned down its request that no coercive action be taken against it.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra declined to accept the proposal given by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone, after he mentioned the matter.

