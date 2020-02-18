Home Business

Coronavirus outbreak puts solar projects worth Rs 16,000 crore at risk of delays

The Solar projects with a cumulative planned capacity of as much as three gigawatt (GW) face the risk of delays and penalties due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 18th February 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

India sources around 80 per cent of its solar modules from China | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Solar projects with a cumulative planned capacity of as much as three gigawatt (GW) face the risk of delays and penalties due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report from CRISIL, the projects worth Rs 16,000 crore, could attract penalties for missing their respective scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD) if the outbreak continues to keep trade volumes with China low.

“India sources around 80 per cent of its solar modules from China, where trade has been impacted due to measures implemented to combat the spread of the virus,” the agency said, adding that measures like restricted movement of people and shut down of factories have disrupted module manufacturing in country and its feeder industries.

“Given that orders for modules are typically placed with a lead time of six months from SCOD, these projects are now in the process of either placing orders or receiving delivery of modules. Hence, any delay at this stage can prove costly,” warned Manish Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings.

According to current power purchasing agreements in force, time overruns will attract penalties of Rs 20 crore per day if the delay is lesser than 30 days, Rs 80 crore per day for delays between 31-90 days and downward tariff revisions in the case of longer delays.

If power project developers choose to stick to their timelines by importing modules from other sources, they are likely to incur significantly higher project costs. “In a bid to meet the commissioning timelines, the developers may choose to implement projects with more expensive modules sourced from locations other than China. But this could erode returns as the modules may be 15-20 per cent costlier, shaving as much as 3 percentage points off their returns,” CRISIL noted.

PPAs also allow developers to invoke a ‘Force Majeure’ clause, under which they can seek relief under unforeseen and uncontrollable events.

Legal hurdles possible
The ‘Force Majeure’ clause is yet  to be tested and may face legal and regulatory hurdles. CRISIL’s credit outlook will be sensitive to any significant delay in opening up of trade with China, and consequently, delays in project implementation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus solar projects
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp