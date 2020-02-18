EESL floats fresh tender for 1,000 electric vehicles

By Express News Service

State-owned government transport provider Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has floated a fresh tender to acquire 1,000 electric vehicles from automobile manufacturers in its effort to turn its entire fleet electric by 2030. The tender comes three years after the agency had floated an ambitious 10,000-EV tender in 2017, but sources say the total number of vehicles procured under it is substantially less.

Despite the lower than hoped for electrification of its fleet, EESL has received EV deliveries from companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra. The latest of these deliveries came from new auto market entrant MG Motor, which delivered the first batch of its new ZS electric SUVs last month.

Under the new contract, EESL is calling for quotes for two different categories of EVs. Under the first category, the government firm is calling for 750 four-wheeled sedans with a standard three-year warranty and comprehensive annual maintenance costs (AMC) for three years.

Under the second category, it requires 250 four-wheeled sedans with a standard six-year warranty and comprehensive AMC for six years. According to the tender document,bidders will be expected to design, manufacture, supply and maintain the cars at the required locations in the country. They must pay an earnest money deposit of Rs 2.1 crore for bidding in the first category and Rs 70.6 lakh for the second. The company also added that small and medium enterprises will be exempt from paying the tender document fee and EMD.

All applicants must also be car manufacturers registered under the Indian Companies Act, with experience in the field of manufacturing, sale, and service of internal combustion engine cars for the last three years.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors had said that it has bagged an order from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd for supplying the electric version of its sub-compact sedan Tigor, as part of its tender with EESL. These units are to be deployed by the company in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The Tata and Mahindra groups had been the first companies to secure orders from EESL under the 2017 tender.

To supply Tigor EVs

