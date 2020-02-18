Home Business

EESL ties up with BSNL to set up 1,000 EV charging stations

EESL will make the entire upfront investment on the services pertaining to the MoU, along with the operation and maintenance of the charging infrastructure by using qualified personnel.

Published: 18th February 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with BSNL for installing charging stations for electric vehicles.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), EESL will set up public EV charging stations at 1,000 BSNL sites in a phased manner across the country, an EESL statement said.

EESL will make the entire upfront investment on the services pertaining to the MoU, along with the operation and maintenance of the charging infrastructure by using qualified personnel.

Telecom PSU BSNL would be responsible for providing the requisite space and power connections for installing the charging infrastructure.

Taking forward the vision of the National Electric Mobility Programme, EESL has commissioned 300 AC and 170 DC chargers across India. Till date, 66 public charging points are operational in Delhi-NCR.

With its innovative model of demand aggregation and bulk procurement, EESL receives electric vehicles and chargers at a significantly discounted rate as compared to the actual market value.

Further, with access to low-cost funds, it is able to discover the most competitive project costs.

Using this approach, EESL has established a sustainable business model, which makes EVs affordable for the end-consumers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EESL Energy Efficiency Services BSNL
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp