Home Business

Italian carmaker Maserati to invest USD 1.29 billion to build an electric ecosystem

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has revealed details about its global product strategy.

Published: 18th February 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante will now be available in both twin-turbo V6engines, of 350 hp and 430 hp | Express

By Express News Service

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has revealed details about its global product strategy. As part of the new plan, the company will shift focus on its electrification push with pure electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles along with expanding its product line-up with an all-new SUV.

The company said its models will be 100 per cent developed, engineered and built in Italy. Its electrification programme starts this year, and the first hybrid car to be built will be the new Maserati Ghibli. Production of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, the brand’s first cars to adopt 100 per cent electric solutionsm, will commence in 2021, it said.

Maserati has also decided to build the GranTurismo and GranCabrio at the Mirafiori production hub, with an investment of 800 million Euros ($1.29 billion).The latest generation of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, two iconic cars for the Trident Brand, have totalled more than 40,000 units sold from 2007 to 2019.

“During 2020, Mirafiori will be strengthening its position as a world hub dedicated to the electrification and mobility of the future, with a large proportion of its capacity allocated to the production of the brand’s new electrified cars,” Maserati said in a statement. It added that its heart is still in Modena (Italy), where it has its headquarters. In 2020, the first of the new Modena-built Maserati models will be the super sports car. The company informed that major modernisation work is in progress on the production line at the Modena plant, partly to accommodate the electric version of the new super sports car.  The carmaker is also coming up with a utility vehicle, which will be built at Cassino and intended to play a leading role for the brand.

“About 800 million Euros will be invested in construction of the new production line, scheduled to begin at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The first pre-production cars are expected to come off the line by 2021,” the carmaker said.  In concluding remark, Maserati said as one of the brand’s recent claims puts it, “the music is changing”, and this will be even more apparent in May this year, when past and future will meet to place Maserati firmly on the world stage for the future of mobility. In December, it launched the V6 petrol variants of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante for the very first time in the Indian market, as part of its 2020 range.

Maserati’s 2020 plan
As part of its 2020 range, Maserati had launched the V6 petrol variants of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante for the very first time in the Indian market in December. The petrol variants will be available with both the twin-turbo V6 engines, of 350 hp and 430 hp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maserati
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp