Italian carmaker Maserati to invest USD 1.29 billion to build an electric ecosystem

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has revealed details about its global product strategy. As part of the new plan, the company will shift focus on its electrification push with pure electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles along with expanding its product line-up with an all-new SUV.

The company said its models will be 100 per cent developed, engineered and built in Italy. Its electrification programme starts this year, and the first hybrid car to be built will be the new Maserati Ghibli. Production of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, the brand’s first cars to adopt 100 per cent electric solutionsm, will commence in 2021, it said.

Maserati has also decided to build the GranTurismo and GranCabrio at the Mirafiori production hub, with an investment of 800 million Euros ($1.29 billion).The latest generation of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, two iconic cars for the Trident Brand, have totalled more than 40,000 units sold from 2007 to 2019.

“During 2020, Mirafiori will be strengthening its position as a world hub dedicated to the electrification and mobility of the future, with a large proportion of its capacity allocated to the production of the brand’s new electrified cars,” Maserati said in a statement. It added that its heart is still in Modena (Italy), where it has its headquarters. In 2020, the first of the new Modena-built Maserati models will be the super sports car. The company informed that major modernisation work is in progress on the production line at the Modena plant, partly to accommodate the electric version of the new super sports car. The carmaker is also coming up with a utility vehicle, which will be built at Cassino and intended to play a leading role for the brand.

“About 800 million Euros will be invested in construction of the new production line, scheduled to begin at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The first pre-production cars are expected to come off the line by 2021,” the carmaker said. In concluding remark, Maserati said as one of the brand’s recent claims puts it, “the music is changing”, and this will be even more apparent in May this year, when past and future will meet to place Maserati firmly on the world stage for the future of mobility. In December, it launched the V6 petrol variants of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante for the very first time in the Indian market, as part of its 2020 range.

Maserati’s 2020 plan

