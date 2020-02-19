T-Hub, Wadhwani Foundation to train 30 startups in India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub on Tuesday won the Startup India and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) bid to lead a capacity-building programme for 30 incubators in India.

The objective of the bid is to create an acceleration programme for incubation managers that will provide them with mentorship as well as exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystem.

T-Hub, along with Wadhwani Foundation, will lead the programme to provide continued support and mentorship.

T-Hub, in consultation with Startup India, will develop a monitoring mechanism to track the progress of participant incubators during and upon the completion of the programme.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, “The future of incubation in India will rest on the ability to look beyond short-term gain and enable startups to pursue the path of continuous innovation. This programme will address the challenges faced by emerging-market incubators in their local and regional startup ecosystems and help them get on the fast-track to growth. T-Hub will bring its vast experience and expertise in running this capacity building programme for incubators in India.”

Dan Kranzler, head, Venture Fastrack, Wadhwani Foundation and Senior Partner, Capria Ventures, said, “The Incubator and Startup Ecosystem in emerging economies like India can benefit greatly from the process-driven incubation model being used by the best incubators. Through our Incubator Edge training programme, we bring our understanding of global best practices of incubators."