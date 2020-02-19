Home Business

T-Hub, Wadhwani Foundation to train 30 startups in India

T-Hub, along with Wadhwani Foundation, will lead the programme to provide continued support and mentorship.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

The objective of the bid is to create an acceleration programme for incubation managers that will provide them with mentorship as well as exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystem.

The objective of the bid is to create an acceleration programme for incubation managers that will provide them with mentorship as well as exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystem.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub on Tuesday won the Startup India and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) bid to lead a capacity-building programme for 30 incubators in India.

The objective of the bid is to create an acceleration programme for incubation managers that will provide them with mentorship as well as exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystem.

T-Hub, along with Wadhwani Foundation, will lead the programme to provide continued support and mentorship.

T-Hub, in consultation with Startup India, will develop a monitoring mechanism to track the progress of participant incubators during and upon the completion of the programme.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, “The future of incubation in India will rest on the ability to look beyond short-term gain and enable startups to pursue the path of continuous innovation. This programme will address the challenges faced by emerging-market incubators in their local and regional startup ecosystems and help them get on the fast-track to growth. T-Hub will bring its vast experience and expertise in running this capacity building programme for incubators in India.”

Dan Kranzler, head, Venture Fastrack, Wadhwani Foundation and Senior Partner, Capria Ventures, said, “The Incubator and Startup Ecosystem in emerging economies like India can benefit greatly from the process-driven incubation model being used by the best incubators. Through our Incubator Edge training programme, we bring our understanding of global best practices of incubators."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T hub Wadhwani foundation incubators
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp