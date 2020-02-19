Home Business

Telecom sector under stress for 3.5 years; government needs to focus on its sustainability: Sunil Mittal

The telecom industry, he said, is vital to the nation and the digital agenda of the government.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel boss Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday said the telecom sector has been under stress for the last three-and-a-half years and the government should focus on its sustainability.

Emerging out of the North Block after meeting top finance ministry officials, he told reporters that the issue of pending dues arising out of the Supreme Court ruling on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) was not discussed.

The telecom industry, he said, is vital to the nation and the digital agenda of the government.

"The only thing government needs to do is to focus on how to ensure the sustainability of the sector," he said without elaborating.

He said Airtel has already announced its plans to pay the dues that arose from the apex court ruling.

The company has paid Rs 10,000 crore out of its estimated liability of over Rs 35,000 crore.

Mittal, who had first met the telecom secretary prior to going to the finance ministry, said the company is calculating its liability.

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who had met the telecom secretary on Tuesday, also met finance ministry officials.

It was not clear if they met the officials together or separately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Bharti Mittal Telecom sector
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp