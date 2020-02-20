Home Business

Ayurvedic mattress to help one get a good night’s sleep 

By Gunja Sharan 
Express News Service

Don’t be surprised if someone in the near future advises you to buy an Ayurvedic mattress to help with your sleep disorder. Looking to take the mattress industry by storm, Jeeva, a product by Wink & Nod aims to use age-old Ayurvedic principles to help the night-owls sleep better at night.“Lack of sleep is a big problem nowadays with ever-changing lifestyles.

This made us think, and we tapped Ayurveda to understand its relation with sleep and stress. After extensive research, we are going to launch Jeeva - An ayurvedic mattress that contains 100 per cent natural memory foam made of ground oils and latex sourced from Kerela,” said Sandeep Prasad, founder and CEO, Wink & Nod, a company that deals with memory foam mattresses and pillows.

Founded in 2017, Wink & Nod is a one-stop brand catering to all sleep needs of a consumer.“Our Ayurvedic mattress’ will contour one’s back and reduce stress in the lower back muscles. The outer cover of the mattress is made of organic wood pulp and is infused with lavender, which has relaxing properties and hence serves as a natural anti-depressant,” said Prasad.

Prasad said that the usage of herbs such as Ashwagandha and Brahmi among others helps improve one’s quality of sleep. Getting access to such herbs and using them properly is a difficult task, though, for a person in the modern-day world. 

This is where the ‘Jeeva’ mattress comes in to play. According to the Pune-based company, Jeeva uses these very age-old principles to provide one, a perfect night’s sleep. Free of harmful chemicals, one won’t have to burn a hole in their pocket to get their hands on the unique product.   

“On average, a person spends one-third of his/her life on a mattress. We want to get people aligned to this fact, and hence we provide the users with a 100-day trial of our mattresses that enables them to adapt to the change. This invokes a feeling of trust for the company and its products among the public,” said Prasad. The mattress range is available between the prices of Rs 4,000 to Rs 42,000.

Revolutionising the game

