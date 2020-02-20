Home Business

Duty cut on active pharmaceutical ingredients likely amid coronavirus outbreak

India imported APIs worth $2.5 billion in 2018-19 from China.

Published: 20th February 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus India

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is mulling duty cuts on APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient), the raw material used to make medicines as supplies from India’s biggest source — China — have dried up after shipments from the country took a major hit on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

According to officials, this was one of the issues taken up by a high level inter-ministry group. “India imports nearly 67 per cent of its APIs from China. There are alternative sources but they are costly. To keep our costs competitive we have considered duty cuts,” said officials.

India also manufactures APIs and till two decades ago used to depend mainly on indigenous production for it drug industry. However, China’s scale of production and cheaper capital costs pushed down prices to such an extent that most Indian API manufacturers are making at 30-40 per cent capacity.

A meeting between top pharma companies with Niti Aayog officials decided to ramp up both production and capacity of API manufacturing in India, a goal India had set for itself several years ago but has not been able to fulfil given China’s cost competitiveness. Among those who attended the meeting was Biocon’s Kiran Majumdar Shaw.

India imported APIs worth $2.5 billion in 2018-19 from China. The raw material feeds medicine manufactured for bot the domestic market as well as India’s $19.14 billion pharma exports business. India has in the past too imported from US, Singapore and Italy among other countries whenever it has faced supply disruptions from China. 

“We have in the past imported ingredients from even Chile. Alternate sources need to be tied up as stocks imported by the industry from China are likely dwindle significantly by April as no one carries beyond two-three months inventory,” said Siddhartha Dasgupta, advisor, east India Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd.

According to a report by Hong Kong-based research firm Haitong International Securities, Indian pharma companies making HIV, cancer, epilepsy, malaria, commonly used antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs would be hit most by raw material shortages.

Suggestions

  •  India should temporarily ban export of a dozen APIs and drug formulations 
  •  This includes antibiotics such as Choramphenicol, Neomycin, Metronidazole 
  •  It also includes Vitamins B1, B12, B6 along with progesterone
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus China
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp