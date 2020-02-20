Home Business

Government to verify AGR math of all telecom companies via 'test checks'

The exercise will help the department assess the gap between telcos' claim of what their AGR dues are and its own estimates.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

For representational purpose. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom department will verify telcos' claims of lesser AGR dues by initiating random 'test checks' before March 17, sources said.

The 'test check' will happen for all telcom firms but will start with those claiming they have already made full and final settlement towards their statutory liabilities.

EXPLAINER: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?

The exercise will help the department assess the gap between telcos' claim of what their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues are and its own estimates.

While Tata Teleservices has paid Rs 2,197 crore as its AGR dues to the government and claims it has mad its full and final by its calculations, Bharti Airtel made a part payment of Rs 10,000 crore to DoT on Monday.

According to media reports, the government will collect a sample size of last one or two years of amount generated by the telcos to calculate the range of amount for AGR and check if they with the government's calculations. 

What is AGR? 

The Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation is what the government and telecom majors have had a disagreement over since 2005.

While the telecom companies argued that AGR should include income only from telecom operations, the government disagreed and said it should also include non-telecom incomes such as the sale of assets, interest on deposits, rents, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AGR AGR dues Telecom companies DoT
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp