L&T to make use of artificial intelligence in streamlining operations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is focussing on implementation of new age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in its operation to make it more smart and efficient, said S Anantha Sayana, chief digital officer, L&T.

For the last four years, it has been working to bring in digital transformation in its operations and now it is focusing on deploying new age technologies like AI, internet of things in different verticals such as construction sites, safety and quality process management, and labour to bring in more affordable solutions. Sayana said over 11,000 equipments at their project sites have been equipped with latest technologies, which gives real time data and visibility.

As digitalisation has tremendous benefit the company now aims to strengthen use of AI across its operation. “To ensure apt use of AI in different verticals, we need a strong database and we have created as rich storehouse of data bank from our systems. We have started deploying AI for prediction of machine life, quality check and many other sector but we plans to implement AI initiatives in analytic...” said Sayana.