Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR dues

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea on Thursday paid Rs 1,000 crore more to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards its statutory dues, a senior official said.

The company had paid Rs 2,500 crore to the government towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday. In all, Vodafone owes Rs 53,000 crore to the telecom department.

The DoT source have said that notices will also be sent to Tata Teleservices for recovery of full dues in a day or two. The company is said to have paid Rs 2,197 crore to the government on Monday. However, DoT's calculations peg the outstanding amount at over Rs 14,000 crore.

On Tuesday, Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash as he looked for options to keep the company afloat.

After the meeting, Birla said he "cannot say anything at the moment." Birla, who met the telecom secretary for over an hour, was accompanied by Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO of Vodafone Idea.

He refused to respond to queries on whether or not Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) would default on payment of AGR dues or if the company could head towards insolvency.