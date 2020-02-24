Home Business

The India Trump visiting different from the India Obama did: Mukesh Ambani

The US President and his family received a rousing welcome from an estimated 1.10 lakh people at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, the first day of their two-day state visit to India.

Published: 24th February 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A brand new India is welcoming US President Donald Trump in 2020 -- showcasing a thriving digital economy with robust transformation that is underway across industries -- which previous US presidents never witnessed, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said here on Monday.

The US President and his family received a rousing welcome from an estimated 1.10 lakh people at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, the first day of their two-day state visit to India.

READ| 'Chiwala', 'Viveka-mu-nand', 'Soo-chin': When Indian words were too heavy on POTUS

"India that he (Trump) will see in 2020 is very different from India that either President (Jimmy) Carter saw or (Bill) Clinton saw or even (Barack) Obama" witnessed when they visited the country, Ambani told the visiting Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during an interaction at the company's 'Future Decoded Summit' here.

Nadella is also in India for a three-day official visit this week. Ambani said that Motera stadium is a shining example of how India is progressing ahead.

"The digital infrastructure in that stadium is better than any other place in the world. This is new India as we begin 2020," Ambani told Nadella.

Ambani is likely to be at the CEO roundtable and lunch along with other top industry honchos in New Delhi with Trump on Tuesday.

"I have no doubt in my mind that we will be among the top three economies in the world," Ambani told Nadella. "The next generation will see a very different India than what you (Nadella) and I have grown up in," he said.

"Every entrepreneur in India has the potential to become a Dhirubhai Ambani or Bill Gates," Ambani added during a fireside chat session with Nadella.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Trump in India Narendra Modi Trump India visit
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp