Home Business

Microsoft-Reliance tie-up to define decade, says Mukesh Ambani to Satya Nadella

Under the partnership, Reliance Jio will set up data centres throughout India, which will leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud services.

Published: 25th February 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (R) at the Microsoft CEO Summit in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day the US President, Donald Trump, made his maiden visit to India, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani have made strong references to their recently announced Azure cloud tie-up. At the Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai, Ambani in fact said that the partnership between Microsoft and Reliance Jio will define this decade. Nadella, in turn, said the tie-up will enable Reliance, which has businesses across various sectors, use Microsoft’s Azure cloud services to build more technology.

Under the partnership, Reliance Jio will set up data centres throughout India, which will leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud services. Start-ups and small and medium enterprises too can avail access to latest Microsoft tech services by logging into the Reliance Jio portal. “As we are speaking, US President Donald Trump has arrived in Ahmedabad. The India that he will see in 2020 is very different from the India that either President Jimmy Carter saw or President Bill Clinton saw when they came … or (for that matter) even President Barack Obama,” Ambani said.

The enormous change has been made possible by the unprecedented digital revolution in the country, he added. Ambani said that while India has the opportunity to become the premier digital society in the world, it would be through harnessing entrepreneurial power at the grass-root level and empowering them with the adequate technological tools. “…And our (Jio’s) opportunity with Microsoft is to really give them full service to make sure that they are fully enabled with the tool sets, the data sets, because a mindset exists to really propel India forward, and that is even a bigger opportunity than the consumer piece that we have seen in the last few years,” Ambani said.

Nadella, earlier said during the summit, said that Indian businesses need to adapt to the latest technological advances. He pointed out that the past decade saw only the aggregators making the most of the technology tools in India and that time is ripe now to look for more productivity gains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Nadella Mukesh Ambani Microsoft Reliance Industries
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp