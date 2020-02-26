Home Business

Government looking at revamping I-T Act: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister said a team will be put in place that will take inputs from experts and the industry.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is looking at revamping the 20-year old I-T Act to keep pace with advancement in technology ecosystem, and bring in a stronger framework around issues like cybercrime, I-T Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

"A thinking is going on in the department to revisit the I-T Act. It has been 20 years of the I-T Act and the I-T ecosystem has developed beyond recognition. New technology has become very pronounced, the whole ecosystem of consumers has changed vastly. And so have the challenges," Prasad told reporters here.

He added that the new Act will also factor in issues like Supreme Court's judgement on privacy and protection. The minister said a team will be put in place that will take inputs from experts and the industry.

Prasad said the number of people accessing technology has burgeoned over the years, and services and finances are being delivered digitally now.

"The biggest challenge is the number of consumers we have to handle, the use of technology, tech is at the centre of digital payments, digital delivery of services, GST, UPI. Now this also raises the question of misuse. The vastness of these platforms was not even contemplated when the I-T Act came into being," he said.

He added that cyber issues have not been adequately responded to in the present I-T Act, and he would like to include a complete chapter on cyber issues in the new proposal.

The minister also held a meeting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a three-day visit to India.

"We had a very good meeting, it was a courtesy meeting. I wish to thank his observations for Digital India, in particular digital inclusion. We also discussed whole range of issues around I-T," he said after the meeting that lasted for about 20 minutes. Prasad said he suggested that Microsoft should consider adopting some digital villages (of the 1 lakh that the government has proposed to set up) and mentor them to make them beacons. "I am happy that he has readily responded," he noted.

The minister also pointed out that the issue of data sovereignty was discussed at the meeting. In the past too, Prasad has maintained that India will never compromise its data sovereignty, and will not allow for digital platforms to be misused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad IT Act Income Tax
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp