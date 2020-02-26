Will comply with India’s data privacy laws: Microsoft's Nadella

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the US-headquartered Microsoft is expanding, scaling up its technology, it is also mindful of the data residency laws of various countries and is complying with the shifting regulations, the global tech firm’s Indian-origin CEO, Satya Nadella, told entrepreneurs and developers at the Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He also said that legislation around data protection is being introduced in the country.

“Trust around privacy, and thinking about privacy as a human right, is going to be the key. There is going to be legislation even in this country around this. For instance, we already took GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and made the subject rights available to everyone in the world across our services and we have a lot of tooling for various SaaS (Software as a Service) platforms so that you can build your privacy in the applications you create,” Nadella said.

The Personal Data Protection Bill was tabled in the parliament by the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology in December and is being analysed by the joint parliamentary committee. Nadella said that as the tech architecture around Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and Machine Learning is building up and many enterprises are adopting advanced technology, it is estimated that were will be 50 billion connected devices by 2030 and 175 zettabyte of data by 2025.

Microsoft has 57 data centres globally, of which three are in India — in Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. Nadella said that digital revolution in the past decade essentially revolved around consumer Internet and the focus should now be on tech inclusivity that helps sectors like retail, healthcare and education.

Nadella said that Microsoft’s mission was to help organisations jump-start their growth through transformational tech intensity, which results from enterprises adopting best-in-class technology rapidly, building their own digital capability, and having trust both in the technology they use and the companies they partner with.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to apply technology to drive economic growth that is inclusive, trusted and sustainable everywhere, including in India. That’s why we are partnering with leaders in every industry,” Nadella said.

