Home Business

Sensex drops over 200 points; Nifty near 11,600

The 30-share index dropped 202.44 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 39,686.52, while the NSE Nifty fell 62.75 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 11,615.75.

Published: 27th February 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in the opening session on Thursday as incessant foreign fund outflow and coronavirus overhang weighed on global investor sentiment.

The 30-share index dropped 202.44 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 39,686.52, while the NSE Nifty fell 62.75 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 11,615.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Titan, NTPC, Nestle India and Kotak Bank were trading with gains.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled with a loss of 392.24 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 39,888.96, and Nifty plummeted 119.40 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 11,678.50.

According to analysts, the intense spread of coronavirus is pushing investors away.

There is sharp foreign fund outflow led by strong dollar index, as investors reduce their exposure to emerging markets amid global uncertainty.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,336.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,785.67 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses, while bourses in Shanghai were positive.

Equities on Wall Street too ended on a tepid note on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.19 per cent to USD 52.18 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 71.63 against the US dollar in the morning session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp