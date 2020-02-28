Home Business

Aviation stocks plunge up to 10 per cent on coronavirus jitters

Traffic from these countries accounts for around 19.5-23.8 per cent of the total international passengers flying to and from India, it noted.

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of airline companies plunged up to 10 per cent on Friday as rating agency Icra said the outlook for the aviation sector remains negative in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation - the parent of IndiGo - plunged 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,229.75 on the BSE.

Spicejet stock cracked 6.06 per cent to a low of Rs 82.10. Defunct airline Jet Airways (India) hit its lower price band losing 4.84 per cent at Rs 24.55.

according to rating agency Icra, the outlook for India's aviation industry remains negative in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in many international passengers cancelling their travel to South-East Asian countries.

Traffic from these countries accounts for around 19.5-23.8 per cent of the total international passengers flying to and from India, it noted.

The extent of the impact of the flight/ ticket cancellations on the profitability of the domestic airlines would, however, vary depending on the airlines' presence in these routes.

