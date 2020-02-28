McDonald’s India ties up with Swiggy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after partnering with online food delivery platform Zomato, McDonald’s India has tied up with Swiggy for the North and East regions to expand the availability and accessibility of its products through McDelivery in the two regions.

The company said the partnership with the delivery app will allow McDonald’s to reach out to new customers, offering additional growth potential for its business. “We are excited to be available for customers on Swiggy and are committed to deliver a great experience every time they order from us,” said Robert Hunghanfoo, head, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

McDonald’s operates more than 125 restaurants in North and East through its wholly-owned subsidiary Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd. For the US fast food chain, present in India since the mid-90s, delivery is one of the key growth drivers in India and abroad. “Delivery provides us a way to both attract new customers and regain customers who have not ordered from us for a while. It also enables us to service and win over those customers who are seeking convenience in this increasingly fast paced world,” Hunghanfoo added.