Bulbul Apps: One-stop learning solutions for kids to enter overseas market

Bulbul Apps, which was conceptualised to narrate stories to kids, is slowly emerging to become a one-stop learning solutions for pre-school students. Based in Hyderabad, the start-up was founded in 2015. Within a span of four years, the company has expanded its operations and it is now all set to enter overseas market.

By designing innovative multi-media and interactive applications, the start-up has managed to attract sizeable number of customers. “We have signed half a dozen franchisors and have a strong pipeline of clients like Kangaroo Kids, Silicon Andhra. We have over 70,000 paid customers today,” said Prakash Dantuluri, founder, CEO, Bulbul Apps.

Dantuluri, who is a film-maker, said the idea behind starting Bulbul Apps struck him when he was unable to find a suitable, affordable story telling app with quality content for his daughter. The idea led to creation of a platform that allows storytellers, artists, and academicians to converge and create high-quality cost-efficient content for children. The app has different categories like folk stories, rhymes, mythology stories, Krishna series, which became popular among kids and parents.

“Initially, we started as a story telling app but to survive and sustain our business, we slowly ventured into academics and learning modules. Today, we make products as per the requirements of our customers. We help schools, organisations, institutions in digitising their content in an interactive way to attract the interest of kids up to seven years,” he said. In future, the company wants to expand its reach to the home learning market and pre-schools around the world. Besides, the company also wants to popularise the regional stories from across India by presenting them in a fresh manner with animation. “We are also working with an organisation in the US and will soon enter the overseas market,” added Dantuluri.

Started with a seed capital of $200 K has raised another $1 million so far. Bulbul has its own proprietary mobile first content creation engine and creates all characters, voices, art and animation itself in its Hyderabad studio, consisting a team of 16 developers and 10 artists. It is trying to make its mark as a learning app by providing unique content. Each topic, in the app digital learning curriculum, offers on an average 30 minutes of engagement and repeat interaction ranges from kids that come every single day, week and month. It also has a parent’s feature that offers insights into their child’s progress.

