FMCG/D firms keen on hiring apprentices 

About the nature of engagement with apprentices, the report notes that about 89 per cent of the employers preferred six months to one-year tenure rather than short duration apprentices. 

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

Even as the FMCG sector is reeling under slowdown pressure and facing difficulty to sell a biscuit packet priced at Rs 5, a report said that such companies are keen on hiring apprentices to meet their talent requirements. According to the report by National Employability Through Apprenticeship Program (NETAP) and TeamLease Skills University, about 45 per cent of the fast-moving consumer goods and durables (FMCG/D) firms have expressed an inclination to hire apprentices.    

The country’s eastern region was on the top with 46 per cent firms showing interest to hire apprentices, followed by southern (42 per cent), northern (41 per cent) and western (34 per cent) regions, said the report titled ‘The Apprenticeship Outlook and Index’.

The study, however, does not reflect the number of jobs that will be available in the sector. A detailed analysis of the stipend trends in the sector forecasts west (9,750) and north (9,250) as the highest paying regions. TeamLease Employment Outlook Report indicated positive growth in overall hiring in the FMCG/D sector.

“We are delighted to see the positive conviction among FMCG/D players who are extensively looking at hiring apprentices. Employers are fast realizing the potential of apprenticeship to meet their talent requirements. With betterment in ease of doing business, strengthening of product development and distribution capabilities coupled with rising consumerism we expect the demand for apprentices to grow stronger,” said Sumit Kumar, VP, NETAP, TeamLease Skill University. 

