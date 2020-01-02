Home Business

Funskool plans to set up Rs 40-crore unit in Tamil Nadu, says CEO John Baby

Leading toy maker, Funskool is planning to set up another manufacturing unit at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu in the first half of 2020.

Published: 02nd January 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Funskool

Funskool

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Leading toymaker, Funskool is planning to set up another manufacturing unit at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu in the first half of 2020. The new unit is likely to come up at a cost of Rs 40 crore and will be located near the existing unit, which was inaugurated in March 2019, said John Baby, chief executive officer, Funskool.

“The old unit was started to focus on export market. The new unit that we are planning now will also cater to export needs. If everything goes as planned, we may start work on the new unit by June 2020,” said Baby. Though the company’s domestic sales was affected due to the economic slowdown, the exports witnessed a 50 per cent growth this year, which helped the company to tide over the difficult times, he informed. 

“Last year the exports revenue was around Rs 60 crore but this year it has increased to Rs 90 crore. This will help us to maintain the annual turnover as it was around the last year,” Baby further said. Funskool’s revenue was Rs 235 crore in last the financial year. Ranipet is the first choice for setting up new unit because Tamil Nadu has more skilled manpower and even logistics are easily available in the area. The new manufacturing facility has been conceptualised keeping in mind the growing demand of the sector. 

Funskool, which manufactures toys under various brands such as Giggles, Fundough and Handycrafts, also produces toys for global brands such as Hasbro, SpinMaster. To strengthen its customers base, Funskool is expanding its product range. It has recently introduced Japan’s Sylvanian Families, educational toys from the US-based VTech, and eco-friendly wooden toys from Thailand-based Plan Toys, which have been uniquely designed for children with special needs.

Funskool will be distributing products of these three brands. “We strongly believe that toys play an important role in the development of a child. The foreign brand toys provide education and entertainment at the same time and are apt for the Indian market. We are bringing them into the country as there is a demand for imported toys also,” said Baby.

Funskool has started its new unit in March 2019 at a cost of Rs 25 crore in the state. Funskool exports to countries like US, Africa, Europe, UK and the Gulf countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Funskool Tamil Nadu funskool expansion
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp