Home Business

Tata Capital Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

The housing finance company offers long-term funds for housing purposes along with loans for purchase and construction of a residential unit.

Published: 02nd January 2020 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Tata group

Image for representational purpose for Tata group companies (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tata Capital Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Tata Capital, on Thursday said it is looking to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. The base size of the issue is Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,500 crore, the company said.

There are four bonds maturing in three, five, eight and 10 years with monthly and annual interest payment options. The coupons offered by the company are in the range of 7.92-8.70 per cent under various interest payment options.

It will use the funds raised for onward lending, financing and repayment /prepayment of existing borrowings. The issue will open for subscription on January 7 and is scheduled to close on January 17. The bonds have been rated AAA by Crisil and ICRA.

The lead managers to the issue are AK Capital and Edelweiss Financial Services. The housing finance company offers long-term funds for housing purposes. It offers loans for purchase and construction of a residential unit, purchase of land, home improvement loans, home extension loans, and project finance loans to developers, among others.

For the half year ended September 30, 2019, the company reported a net profit of Rs 23.7 crore as against Rs 17.92 crore in the year-ago period. Earlier in the day, Shriram Transport Finance (STFC) said it is looking to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through bonds.

The base size of its issue is Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, the company said in a release.

In the second tranche of bonds, STFC It is offering three- and five-year bonds with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment options and seven-year bonds with monthly and annual interest payment options.

The bonds will be offering a coupon in the range of 8.52-9.10 per cent under various interest payment options. The tranche-II issue will open for subscription on January 6 and is scheduled to close on January 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Capital Housing Finance Tata Capital Tata Capital NCDs Edelweiss Financial Services
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp