Home Business

Cyrus Mistry axed for failing to perform, says Ratan Tata plea

Tata added that Mistry also brought disrepute to the Tata Group in the way he handled the DoCoMo litigation.

Published: 04th January 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry during good times

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rising up against the recent NCLAT order that had directed Tata Sons to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman, Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata has not only vigorously stated that there was no case of “oppression” against the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) but also alleged that Mistry was sacked for non-performance.

The appeal said it was “strongly felt” by the Tata Trusts that Mistry could not provide robust leadership to Tata Sons in future. “...he failed to timely capitalise on business opportunities when they presented themselves and Tata Sons’ financial performance, under his tenure, was also deeply unsatisfactory,” Tata said, seeking to quash the order of NCLAT.

ALSO READ: What went wrong between Tata and Cyrus Mistry, here's a detailed account!

Tata added that Mistry also brought disrepute to the Tata Group in the way he handled the DoCoMo litigation. It was during Mistry’s tenure that Tata Sons reneged on its word to DoCoMo and Mistry showed “complete obstinacy” to comply with legal obligations, even in the face of an adverse verdict by arbitration, he rued.

Another reason was Mistry’s reluctance to disassociate from his family business after he became Tata Sons’ chairman, a pre-condition to his appointment. Tata also alleged that Mistry had slowly and systematically concentrated power and authority in his own hands as chairman in all major Tata firms, where there were no representatives from the board of the company.

Refuting charges of the tribunal that accused him of engineering the coup to oust Mistry, Tata said that “all of the above gradually lead to a complete loss of trust in Mistry’s ability to lead Tata Sons from the front and for future”.

The NCLAT ruling has granted vast unsought-for reliefs to the SP Group and if it is not aside, the judgement “would cause chaos in the functioning of Tata Sons, undermine shareholder sovereignty and lead to a break-down of its governance structure,” Tata said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DoCoMo NCLAT Tata Group Ratan Tata
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp