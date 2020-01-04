Home Business

PMO begins review of ministries and flagship schemes to tide over crisis

As reported earlier, various Central ministries and departments will brief their plans as well as agenda for the next five years.

Published: 04th January 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Office has initiated the financial and performance review of various ministries and their flagship schemes, in the backdrop of the ongoing economic slowdown that threatens to cut expenditure on major social schemes.

“All the ministries are expected to give their report cards before Union Budget 2020-21. This isn’t anything new, only a routine exercise. However, this year, it is especially important as the report card has asked the ministries to plug unnecessary expenditures. They were told to prioritise schemes on the basis of expenditure, as suggested by the Union Finance Ministry,” a senior official said.

As reported earlier, various Central ministries and departments will brief their plans as well as agenda for the next five years. They will detail about the work so far and will suggest on how get the economy back to track.

India’s GDP growth fell to 4.5 per cent during the July-September quarter. While the Finance Ministry had assured that the economy will revive from the second half of this fiscal, economists had warned that recovery will be slower.

“The challenges are multiple. There is slow collection of revenue, divestment is not on the lines expected by the government, and fiscal slippage seems inevitable. On the other hand, with high debt, there is not enough headroom for being generous with expenditure. State finances are another soft spot. On this context, the Budget exercise had to be more comprehensive and focused,” said a senior member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister’s Office PMO Union Finance Ministry
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp