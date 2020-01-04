USD 5-trillion economy achievable; timeframe uncertain: SBI chief Rajnish Kumar

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Chairman of State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said the country can become a USD 5-trillion economy, but was skeptical whether it is achievable by 2024-25 as envisaged by the government.

Speaking at an interactive session organsied by FICCI, he said that private investment was necessary for achieving the target of USD 5 trillion.

"We will definitely achieve, there is no doubt. Timeframe, I am not certain. Whether we'll achieve in five years, it is like, a very difficult question to answer. But USD 5 trillion, we will achieve for sure and again Im saying that it will come on the back of private sector investments revival," Kumar said replying to a query.

According to him, the government investments alone cannot achieve it and there is a need for huge investments in the infrastructure sector which would result in boosting the GDP. FICCI president Sangitha Reddy said there is a slowdown in the economy and the government needs to infuse Rs one-two lakh crore to revive the sentiment.

This is one thing that we, industry, believes that notwithstanding any impact it may have on fiscal deficit, the government must find ways to induce at least Rs one-two lakh crore into the economy to boost construction and infrastructureonce again, she said.

According to her, there were pending bills getting piled up at every sector and there is a need for structural reforms for boosting the sentiment which would result in re- accelerating the economy. Reddy said that the USD 5-trillion economy target cannot be achieved either by the government or industry alone and they should 'clap hands' together to achieve it.