Ticket to customer happiness: Airtel looks to ride on craze for Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'

Published: 06th January 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'.

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday inked a pact with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick 'Darbar', offering a host of features to customers.

As per the tie-up, Airtel customers would be able to participate in an interactive quiz on the Airtel Xstream application and also get an opportunity to win movie tickets besides meeting the cast and crew.

The company said it has also unveiled limited edition 'Darbar' branded SIM pouch and prepaid packs offering unlimited calling and roaming benefits with data.

"We had received an overwhelming response from customers during our past tie-ups with (Rajinikanth movies) Kabali and Kaala.",

Bharti-Airtel, CEO, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Manoj Murali said. "As part of our endeavour to offer a great network and content experience to our customers, we are excited to bring an exclusive Darbar experience. We invite Rajini fans to enjoy this special experience and celebrate yet another thriller from the superstar", he said.

Airtel Xstream application is a revamped version of the company's Airtel TV application.

The company customers can also access Airtel Xstream content on web offering a convenient way to watch LIVE TV, movies and shows, it said.

An A R Murugadoss directorial, 'Darbar' has Rajinikanth and actress Nayanthara playing the lead roles. It also has Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty plays the role of an antagonist. The music has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

TAGS
Bharti Airtel Rajinikanth Darbar Airtel XStream
