Home Business

Falling investment, flat exports challenge for Budget: Report

'However, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) Article IV Consultation document released in December continues to argue for continued fiscal consolidation,' Brickworks said.

Published: 07th January 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Budget

The reforms so far have yielded little, and despite a reduction of 135 basis points by the RBI in its policy rate

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Declining investment, stagnant exports and rising unemployment on the eve of the Union budget presentation pose formidable challenges to the Finance Minister in its formulation, Brickwork Ratings said on Tuesday.

According to the rating agency, the reforms so far have yielded little, and despite a reduction of 135 basis points by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its policy rate, its transmission has been sluggish and the impact is marginal.

"The crucial question is whether she can afford to deviate from the fiscal restructuring path laid down by the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act to provide the stimulus to prop up the declining consumption and investment climate as also the ambitious announcement made regarding infra spending," it said.

Given the subdued global and domestic environment, lingering twin balance sheet crisis and the relative ineffectiveness of monetary policy in the short term, most observers consider that the time is opportune for providing substantial fiscal stimulus for reviving the growth environment.

"However, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) Article IV Consultation document released in December continues to argue for continued fiscal consolidation," Brickworks said.

"It expects the growth to rebound due to the lagged effects of accommodative monetary policy, actions to facilitate its transmission, ensuring liquidity, greater clarity on corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and additional support by the government to augment rural consumption through programmes like PM-Kisan," it added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI Finance Minister
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp